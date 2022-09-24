Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

