Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,700 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $178,942.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,099,243 shares in the company, valued at $32,941,109.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

