FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $300,720.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,893,357 shares in the company, valued at $64,058,218.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FTC Solar by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in FTC Solar by 14.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.