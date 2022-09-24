Edward Harris Fenster Sells 6,172 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00.

Sunrun Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

