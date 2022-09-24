CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$997,265.64 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

