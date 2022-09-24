Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) CEO Jeffry M. Householder Sells 3,200 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE CPK opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.58. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.