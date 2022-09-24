Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) CEO Jeffry M. Householder Sells 3,200 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE CPK opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.58. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
