Joffe Selwyn Sells 33,306 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $271.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

