Joffe Selwyn Sells 33,306 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAAGet Rating) CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $271.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.