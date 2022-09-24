Joffe Selwyn Sells 33,306 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ MPAA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $271.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $21.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Recommended Stories
