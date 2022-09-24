ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $238,128.66 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,130,036 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,946.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 5.1 %

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 124.52 and a quick ratio of 124.52. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.