Brett Adcock Sells 76,956 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

