Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr Sells 50,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at C$12,742,422.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$573,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.18.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

