Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells $307,500.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $238,266.00.
Prothena Price Performance
Shares of PRTA stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
