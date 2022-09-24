Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells $307,500.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80.

On Friday, July 22nd, Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $238,266.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

