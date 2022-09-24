Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin Sells 12,500 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00.

Xometry Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King boosted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

