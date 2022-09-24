MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$250,552.93 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at C$15.93 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 75.86.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAG Silver Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.32.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.