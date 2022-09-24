MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$250,552.93 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of MAG opened at C$15.93 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 75.86.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
