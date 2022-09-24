Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,859,974 shares in the company, valued at C$616,574,450.63.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.05 per share, with a total value of C$360,267.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$78.14 per share, with a total value of C$390,712.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$69.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.23. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$38.10 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 12.9700004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.32.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

