Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells 64,344 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

SCU opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $581.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.72. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -24.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 53,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 520,693 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 244,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.