Insider Selling: Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL) Insider Sells 1,135,110 Shares of Stock

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL – Get Rating) insider Alistair Cowden sold 1,135,110 shares of Leo Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52), for a total transaction of A$845,656.95 ($591,368.50).

Leo Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and mining activities in Mali. Its project include the Goulamina lithium project that covers 100 square kilometres land holding in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

