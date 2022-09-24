Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stake Lessened by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,477 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 852,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 247,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 345,722 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after buying an additional 662,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 306,610 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $29.99 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

