Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

