Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 416 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after buying an additional 126,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

