Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

