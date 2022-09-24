Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 16,485 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $22.44 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

