Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.31 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

