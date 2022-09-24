Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

