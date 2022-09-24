Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

