Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.62. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 322 shares traded.

VRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

