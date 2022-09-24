Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $162,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of ORCC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.