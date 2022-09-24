ACG Wealth Buys New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

