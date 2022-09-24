ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $4,911,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,756,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,982,000 after acquiring an additional 182,943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 144,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile



Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

