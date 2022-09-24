Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 69 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $206.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.25 and a 200 day moving average of $227.84.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.