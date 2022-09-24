Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.