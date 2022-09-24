Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $66.82.

