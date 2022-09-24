Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 113,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.