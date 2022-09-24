Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $846,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

