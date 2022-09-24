Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 2,710 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

