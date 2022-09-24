Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 653 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $152.64 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.