Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 81,199 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foot Locker alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $34.84 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.