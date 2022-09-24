Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.