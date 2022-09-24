iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $140.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.60 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.