Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

