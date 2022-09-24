Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the period. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,933,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CG opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

