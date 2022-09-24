AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 60,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $6,313,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,055,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,421,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

