Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 379 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $319.32 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.87.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

