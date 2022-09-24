Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 46.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 286.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBAP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

