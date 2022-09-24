Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 40,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 112,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 147,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

