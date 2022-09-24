SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stock Position Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $40.73 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94.

