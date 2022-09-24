Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $694,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

