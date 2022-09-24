Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 192.3% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $284.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.06 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.