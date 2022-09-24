Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $311.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day moving average of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

