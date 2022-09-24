Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WM opened at $165.74 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

