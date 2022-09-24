Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,212 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

FDS opened at $392.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.07). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

